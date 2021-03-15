Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD are attempting to correct higher from cycle lows

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls target $1,740/60

Gold prices are attempting to correct higher from cycle lows. Bulls target 1760/80 territory while a break of $1,700 exposes risks for lower lows.  
The daily chart is compelling in that there has already been a test of $1,700 and $1,740 resistance, both of which are guaranteed to open risk to either a lower cycle low or a significant recovery high.

The Chart of the Week: Make or break time for gold prices

Bulls seeking a break of daily resistance to open prospects of a firmer test of monthly resistance. The 4-hour environment is ripe for a continuation higher and break of daily resistance. Gold prices have run into a wall of resistance which guards a significant continuation target in the correction of the fresh cycle lows.

EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s but short-term rising channel favors bulls

EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s but short-term rising channel favors bulls

EUR/USD wavers around 1.1950 during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major has been on a recovery mode since last Tuesday, portraying an ascending trend channel bullish pattern.

GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line

GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line

GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE liftoff to $0.065 in the cards

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE liftoff to $0.065 in the cards

Dogecoin is doddering at $0.056 after bouncing off key short-term support. Price action above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart would pave the way for gains eying $0.065. Failing to hold above the 200 SMA may increase from selling orders.

S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears

S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears

Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.

