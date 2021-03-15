Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD are attempting to correct higher from cycle lows

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls target $1,740/60

Gold prices are attempting to correct higher from cycle lows. Bulls target 1760/80 territory while a break of $1,700 exposes risks for lower lows.

The daily chart is compelling in that there has already been a test of $1,700 and $1,740 resistance, both of which are guaranteed to open risk to either a lower cycle low or a significant recovery high.

The Chart of the Week: Make or break time for gold prices

Bulls seeking a break of daily resistance to open prospects of a firmer test of monthly resistance. The 4-hour environment is ripe for a continuation higher and break of daily resistance. Gold prices have run into a wall of resistance which guards a significant continuation target in the correction of the fresh cycle lows.

