Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD approaching support area around $1830/35

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1847/oz and then turned to the downside. Recently dropped below $1840 and it trades at $1836, the lowest since Asian hours, approaching a critical support area.
Since Tuesday’s US session, the area around $1830/35 has been a key support. A break lower could trigger more volatility and more losses. It is also a level that could favor a rebound.
Gold continuation of bearish move still very possible
Gold has completed the SHS pattern but we need to see the breakout below the neckline. Bears are having the upper hand.
1838-45 is the POC zone. We should see a break lower and a possible test of 1835, the neckline of SHS pattern. If the price breaks lower we should see a continuation down towards 1831, 1821, 1811 and 1801. This will complete both the Diving Board and SHS pattern. Uptrend is non-existent as long as the price is below the 1860 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
