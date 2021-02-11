Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD approaching support area around $1830/35

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound

Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1847/oz and then turned to the downside. Recently dropped below $1840 and it trades at $1836, the lowest since Asian hours, approaching a critical support area.

Since Tuesday’s US session, the area around $1830/35 has been a key support. A break lower could trigger more volatility and more losses. It is also a level that could favor a rebound.

Gold continuation of bearish move still very possible

Gold has completed the SHS pattern but we need to see the breakout below the neckline. Bears are having the upper hand.

1838-45 is the POC zone. We should see a break lower and a possible test of 1835, the neckline of SHS pattern. If the price breaks lower we should see a continuation down towards 1831, 1821, 1811 and 1801. This will complete both the Diving Board and SHS pattern. Uptrend is non-existent as long as the price is below the 1860 zone.

