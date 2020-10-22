Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD approaches one-month highs at $1,933

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls await fresh clues to probe monthly top below $1,950
Gold drops to $1,924, after rising for three consecutive days, during the early Asian session on Thursday. The latest challenges to risk-on mood, initially backed by the hopes of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package and a soft Brexit, seem to have taken clues from the virus updates to probe the yellow metal buyers.
Although optimism concerning the US virus aid package, as conveyed by the American Congress members, favored the yellow metal to probe the monthly high the previous day, US President Donald Trump keeps blaming Democrats for the delay in the much-needed relief.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1921.63
|Today Daily Change
|15.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.81
|Today daily open
|1906.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1895
|Daily SMA50
|1924.78
|Daily SMA100
|1875.07
|Daily SMA200
|1756.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1914.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1894.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1882.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1906.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1902.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1895.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1876.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1934.85
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD approaches one-month highs at $1,933
Gold futures have posted their best daily performance in two weeks, appreciating about $20 on Wednesday, favoured by broad-based dollar weakness to reach session highs at $1,930, only a few dollars shy of October’s top, $1,933.
Bullion appreciated on Wednesday to break beyond the last five days' trading range as hopes of a stimulus deal in the US boosted market sentiment, sending the US dollar lower across the board. Comments by House Secretary Nancy Pelosi who showed her optimism about reaching a deal before the elections were echoed by President Trump who affirmed that he is willing to accept a large stimulus bill.
