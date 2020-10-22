Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD approaches one-month highs at $1,933

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls await fresh clues to probe monthly top below $1,950

Gold drops to $1,924, after rising for three consecutive days, during the early Asian session on Thursday. The latest challenges to risk-on mood, initially backed by the hopes of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package and a soft Brexit, seem to have taken clues from the virus updates to probe the yellow metal buyers.

Although optimism concerning the US virus aid package, as conveyed by the American Congress members, favored the yellow metal to probe the monthly high the previous day, US President Donald Trump keeps blaming Democrats for the delay in the much-needed relief.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1921.63 Today Daily Change 15.41 Today Daily Change % 0.81 Today daily open 1906.22 Trends Daily SMA20 1895 Daily SMA50 1924.78 Daily SMA100 1875.07 Daily SMA200 1756.53 Levels Previous Daily High 1914.18 Previous Daily Low 1894.7 Previous Weekly High 1933.3 Previous Weekly Low 1882.46 Previous Monthly High 1992.42 Previous Monthly Low 1848.82 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1906.74 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1902.14 Daily Pivot Point S1 1895.89 Daily Pivot Point S2 1885.55 Daily Pivot Point S3 1876.41 Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.37 Daily Pivot Point R2 1924.51 Daily Pivot Point R3 1934.85

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD approaches one-month highs at $1,933

Gold futures have posted their best daily performance in two weeks, appreciating about $20 on Wednesday, favoured by broad-based dollar weakness to reach session highs at $1,930, only a few dollars shy of October’s top, $1,933.

Bullion appreciated on Wednesday to break beyond the last five days' trading range as hopes of a stimulus deal in the US boosted market sentiment, sending the US dollar lower across the board. Comments by House Secretary Nancy Pelosi who showed her optimism about reaching a deal before the elections were echoed by President Trump who affirmed that he is willing to accept a large stimulus bill.

Read more ...