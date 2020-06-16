Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD appreciates to $1,730 on USD weakness

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD keeps the bounce off $1,700 amid risk-on sentiment

While keeping the latest recovery moves from $1,704.28, Gold prices rise to $1,728 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the bullion seesaws in the immediate range between $1,723.45 and $1,728.48.

The precious metal fell on Monday amid the market’s broad risk aversion wave backed by the fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence. The cautious sentiment gained momentum after weekend headlines suggested a jump in the virus cases from the US, Tokyo and Japan.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 17.38 Today Daily Change -0.01 Today Daily Change % -0.06 Today daily open 17.39 Trends Daily SMA20 17.55 Daily SMA50 16.23 Daily SMA100 16.29 Daily SMA200 16.92 Levels Previous Daily High 17.56 Previous Daily Low 16.95 Previous Weekly High 18.19 Previous Weekly Low 17.32 Previous Monthly High 17.91 Previous Monthly Low 14.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.18 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.33 Daily Pivot Point S1 17.04 Daily Pivot Point S2 16.7 Daily Pivot Point S3 16.44 Daily Pivot Point R1 17.65 Daily Pivot Point R2 17.9 Daily Pivot Point R3 18.25

Gold appreciates to $1,730 on USD weakness

The XAU/USD is going through a sharp recovery from day lows at $1,705 taking back about $25, to remain little changed on the daily chart. The precious metal has been boosted by USD weakness, as market sentiment brightener on Monday’s afternoon US session.

The USD drops across the board as risk sentiment improves

Stock markets have turned around during the US trading session, after having opened the week with significant declines. The increase of COVID-19 cases in China and in several US states have triggered concerns that a second pandemic wave would cripple the incipient economic recovery.

