Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD and miners are not in Santa's bag

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to surpass $1,875 to advance – Confluence Detector
The panic attack that markets suffered after Britain announced the discovery of the new covid strain seems to have faded away, allowing for some calm. Gold has also stabilized, consolidating around familiar levels. The effect of the US fiscal stimulus deal are mostly priced, and speculation begins about further support from the Federal Reserve and Uncle Sam.
How is XAU/USD after the whipsaw on the graphs?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the precious metal faces robust resistance at $1,875, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Simple Moving Average 10-1h, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the previous 4h-high, the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, and several other lines. Read more...
Gold and miners are not in Santa's bag
Do you feel the Christmas spirit when it comes to the yellow metal and miners? Because we don't. Multiple signs over the past few days point to bearish weeks ahead for gold and the gold miners. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - the most liquid vehicle for investors and traders to gain exposure to gold mining companies – is indicating that things are only about to go downhill from here and a lack of action from options traders only serves to confirm that.
Despite rallying by 8.7% over a three-day stretch, the GDX traded sharply lower on Friday (Dec. 18), and yet again, failed to recapture its 50-day moving average (unlike gold). Moreover, GDX also closed below its early-December intraday high, while the GLD ETF remained above its analogous price level. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns positive, climbs to $1880 level
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1867-66 region and might now be headed back towards the top end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1879-80 region, up around 0.10% for the day.
The discovery of a new coronavirus strain and the imposition of strict lockdowns/travel restrictions in the UK continue benefitting the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency status. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
