Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD an unexpected break below 1722 targets 1710

Gold pulling back to my buy zone

Let me start this analysis by saying that I missed the long entry above 1700, I had my buy limits at 1675 and , off course, they never got filled. I'm still looking to entry long in this market and this is where this analysis is heading.

Gold has been trapped inside of a very defined range for a month now (this was the reasoning of buying the low of the range) between 1665 and 1470. Now we are the top of that same range testng the top of the short term ascending structure. Read more...

Gold: An unexpected break below 1722 targets 1710

Gold bullish breakout as we beat the selling opportunity at 1720/22 for a buy signal.

Silver shorts at 1558/62 stopped above 1570 this time for a buy signal as we hit the next target of 1583/87.

Gold beats resistance at 1720/22 for a buy signal targeting 1728/30, 1738/40 & 1744/46.

Try longs at 1722/20 with stops below 1718. An unexpected break lower targets 1710/09 with a buying opportunity at 1705/03; stop below 1699. Read more...

Gold climbs to fresh multi-week tops, closer to $1740 level

Gold finally broke out of its bullish consolidation phase and jumped to fresh multi-week tops, around the $1738-39 region in the last hour.

The safe-haven commodity prolonged this week's positive move and continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The uptick was supported by the prevalent cautious mood amid fears about the second wave of coronavirus infections and fading hopes for a quick global economic recovery. Read more...