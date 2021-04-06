Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD aims at March high levels

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD inches closer to $1750 amid falling Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating Tuesday’s 1% rally in opening trades this Wednesday, sitting at the highest levels in two weeks above $1740.
Gold remains poised to extend the recent rally, with eyes set on the $1750 key barrier, as the US dollar nurses losses across the board while holding near ten-day lows amid a rout in the Treasury yields across the curve.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|24.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.45
|Daily SMA50
|26.27
|Daily SMA100
|25.66
|Daily SMA200
|24.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.08
|Previous Daily Low
|24.61
|Previous Weekly High
|25.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.78
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.58
Gold analysis: Aims at March high levels
Last week, the yellow metal broke the resistance zone near 1,725.00 and surged above it. Afterwards, the zone was confirmed as support before the surge of the commodity price resumed.
On Tuesday, the bullion's price was heading to the resistance zone above the 1,745.00 level. This zone provide the metal with resistance during the second part of March. Namely, it reversed an attempted recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In multi-day tops near 1.1875, recapturing 200-DMA resistance is critical
EUR/USD extends the rally towards 200-DMA, ten-day highs. EUR/USD is looking into build on a two-day recovery rally, as a break above the 1.1900 mark remains in sight amid a relentless fall in the US Treasury yields, which keeps the pressure intact on the dollar.
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
Gold inches closer to $1750 amid falling Treasury yields
Gold remains poised to extend the recent rally, with eyes set on the $1750 key barrier, as the US dollar nurses losses across the board while holding near ten-day lows amid a rout in the Treasury yields across the curve.
Binance Coin primed to consolidate after 45% upswing
Binance Coin price is printing new all-time highs today, carrying on the impressive rally of 45% from the symmetrical triangle breakout on March 30. The advance’s strength has already lifted BNB close to the measured move target of $418.30.
What if bonds are a screaming buy?
Everyone is an inflation bull. The conventional wisdom in the market is that inflation is inevitable given the massive fiscal spend and the proposed additional spending that will stimulate the economy and create massive demand that ...