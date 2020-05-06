Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD advances to fresh session highs above $1,707

Gold Price Analysis: Bears attack $1,700 inside short-term triangle
Gold drops to $1,702, down 0.18% on a day, during the Asian session’s trading on Wednesday. That said, the yellow metal keeps trading between the two-week-old symmetrical triangle. As a result, sellers can aim for the weekly low surrounding $1,690 once the Gold prices drop below $1,700 round-figure. However, the pattern’s support around $1,674 could limit the bullion’s further downside.
If at all bears dominate past-$1,674, 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 31 to April 14 upside, respectively, near $1,660 and $1,637, will be on their radars. Alternatively, a sustained upside break of the said triangle’s resistance, at $1,709 now, can trigger the precious metal’s recovery towards a falling trend line from April 14 that stays around $1,730 at present.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD advances to fresh session highs above $1,707
The troy ounce of the precious metal dropped to a daily low of $1,690 in the early trading hours of the European session but didn't have a difficult time recovering its losses. After moving sideways near the $1,700 mark for the majority of the day, the XAU/USD pair gained traction during the American session and was last seen trading at $1,707.75, adding 0.35% on a daily basis.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is inching higher above the 50 mark on Tuesday, suggesting that the bullish momentum in the near-term is picking up. Additionally, XAU/USD remains on track to close the day above the 20-day SMA to confirm the bullish outlook. $1,720 (Apr. 30 high) aligns as the first hurdle before the pair's rally could extend toward $1,750 to test the multi-year highs it set on April 14th.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends gains above 0.6400 on upbeat Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD keeps the week-start recovery intact above 0.6400 amid expectations of US economy re-open, absence of US-China tussle portray mild risk-on sentiment. The bulls also cheer the upbeat Australian Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY drops to fresh daily lows to test 106.20
USD/JPY is moving lower and testing 106.20 lows and the lowest levels since March of earlier this year. The move started overnight in the European session since topping in the 106.80s. Yen is picking up a bid amid an underbelly of risk.
WTI snaps five-day rise to revisit $24.00, EIA data eyed
WTI declines from multi-day high amid the latest risk-off. A slump in global activity numbers jostles with hopes of the economic restart. API registered another oil inventory build, EIA figures awaited.
Gold: Bears attack $1,700 inside short-term triangle
Gold prices snap three-day winning streak. The yellow metal keeps trading between the two-week-old symmetrical triangle. As a result, sellers can aim for the weekly low surrounding $1,690 once the Gold prices drop below $1,700 round-figure.
Dollar shrugs off ISM but could crash on NFPs
Investors took the US dollar and US equities higher on Tuesday following better than expected data. Service sector activity contracted at its fastest pace since 2009 but the decline in non-manufacturing ISM from 52.5 to 41.8 was better than the market’s 38.0 forecast.