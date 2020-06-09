Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD advances ahead of FOMC meeting

XAU/USD analysis: Could consolidate in 1,710.00 area

Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate reversed north from the monthly S1 at 1,679.34. During Tuesday morning, the rate exceeded the 1,700.00 level.

It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1,700.00 area and appreciate against the US Dollar in the short term. Read More...

Gold advances ahead of FOMC meeting

Gold crept higher in early Tuesday trading, lifted by a weaker US dollar as investors eye the Federal Reserve meeting set to conclude on Wednesday. Meanwhile, increased risk appetite and robust equity markets threaten to keep a lid on the yellow metal’s price.

US stocks rallied on Monday, with the SP 500 entering positive territory for 2020 and the Nasdaq reaching a record high. The rally in equities was fueled by optimism over a faster than expected economic recovery from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and a better than anticipated US employment report on Friday. Read More...

Will US labor market recovery sink gold?

The recent job report is not reliable, but it shows recovery in the US labor market. The situation is still bad, but optimism could triumph for now, which is bad for gold.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Services released the newest edition of the Employment Situation Report. The publication shows that the US economy regained 2.5 million jobs in May, constituting the biggest nonfarm payroll surprise in history. Indeed, the economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a loss of 7.25 million jobs. The rebound is presented in the chart below. Read More...