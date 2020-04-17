Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD above $1,700 despite pullback, Firday’s close becomes pivotal

Gold Price Analysis: Above $1,700 despite pullback, Firday’s close becomes pivotal

Gold prices extend the downside, currently -0.62% on a day to $1,707, post-breaking one-month-old rising trend line. While sellers are targeting three-week-old horizontal support around $1,645/40 during the further declines, a daily closing below $1,720 becomes necessary for them to stay at the helm.

In doing so, a 21-day SMA level $1,631 will be their next target after breaking the aforementioned horizontal line around $1,640. On the contrary, a daily closing beyond $1,720 will keep the bulls hopeful to confront an upward sloping trend line since February 24, 2020, at $1,740.50 now.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1707.05 Today Daily Change -9.95 Today Daily Change % -0.58 Today daily open 1717 Trends Daily SMA20 1628.09 Daily SMA50 1611.5 Daily SMA100 1566.76 Daily SMA200 1525.36 Levels Previous Daily High 1739 Previous Daily Low 1708.46 Previous Weekly High 1690.42 Previous Weekly Low 1609.15 Previous Monthly High 1703.27 Previous Monthly Low 1451.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727.33 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1720.13 Daily Pivot Point S1 1703.97 Daily Pivot Point S2 1690.95 Daily Pivot Point S3 1673.43 Daily Pivot Point R1 1734.51 Daily Pivot Point R2 1752.03 Daily Pivot Point R3 1765.05

Asset markets rally on Gilead drug hopes

Gold tested above $1740.00 an ounce overnight and again failed for the 2nd time this week. That was despite haven flows into the US Dollar and falling US Treasury yields. In the end, gold managed to finish only modestly higher at $1719.00 an ounce. With the end of US lockdown hopes to the fore overnight, gold appears to have traced out technical resistance at $1750.00 an ounce, along with very strong technical resistance at $1800.00 an ounce.

Read more ...