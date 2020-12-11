Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD ABC zigzag pattern in bullish wave two [Video]

Can we expect gold buyers from December 16 and beyond? [Video]

Gold is starting to now enter its strong time of the year. From December 16 through to February 24 gold has risen eight times out of the last 10 years. The largest gain was in 2015 with a +16.23% profit. The largest loss was in 2012 with a -6.46% loss. The annualised rate of return is +39.73% for this period. So, with an 80% win rate this could be a great time at the end of next week to start buying gold. Mark it in your diary. Read more...

Gold ABC zigzag pattern in bullish wave two

Gold (XAU/USD) could have completed a wave 4 (blue) pattern at the most recent low. But price action will need to stay above the bottom to confirm the end of the correction.The bullish push is indicating a potential reversal. The impulsive price swing looks strong and suggests that the old uptrend has returned.

A bearish breakout could confirm the wave C (grey). But price action must stay above the bottom and 100% Fibonacci to preserve the uptrend. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates in a range around $1835 region

Gold lacked any firm directional bias on Friday and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, around the $1835 region through the early European session.

The optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease revived hopes for a swift global economic recovery and undermined the precious metal's safe-haven demand. In the latest development, the US authorities voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Read more...