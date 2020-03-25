Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback targeting $1,600

Gold Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback targeting $1,600

Following its failure to cross $1,640, Gold prices slip to $1,617, down 0.75%, ahead of the European session on Wednesday. While overbought RSI could be considered as a reason for the latest pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 09-16 fall, near $1,607, seems to hold the key for the metal’s drop towards 1,600 mark.

In a case where the bullion stays below $1,600, 50% Fibonacci retracement could be of interest to the sellers. On the upside, buyers will enter once the quote rises again beyond $1,640 to aim for the short-term rising trend-line, currently at $1,671.

Asia Update: Asia follows US historic rally, Virus spread intensifies, Oil’s temporary rebound, Gold bulls are back

Gold prices are little changed, but that is not likely to remain the case as chaos reigns in the futures and spot market. Gold is definitely a safe-haven when you look at the premium futures is having with the spot market. It turns out the cause was that the Comex warehouses might not be able to get their hands on enough inventory to facilitate physical delivery. Gold futures are trading roughly $45 more than the spot market. The coronavirus impact on travel is making life harder for stocks to come into NY.

