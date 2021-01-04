Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD ends 2020 hovering near $1900, with a 22% gain
Gold is about to end the year with a bullish bias, testing the $1900 barrier, supported by a US dollar decline. It gained 22% over the year and hit a record high at $2075 back in August. It then pulled back, hitting levels under $1800.
The rally of XAU/USD from the November low near $1760 faces strong resistance at $1900. A break above could open the doors to more gain. The daily chart points to the upside in gold, but while below $1900, gains are seen as limited. A slide under $1875 would weaken the outlook.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles key resistance around $1,900 as bulls brace for 2021
Gold closed the books of 2020 with a bit over 30% yearly gains while taking rounds to $1,900. In doing so, the yellow metal extends recovery moves from November 30 to combat a falling resistance line from August 07, 2020. Although optimism surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, Brexit headlines and the US covid aid package favor the commodity buyers, via US dollar weakness, bulls catch a breather in search of fresh clues as virus count keep fears of weak economics on the table.
Be it the worsening virus conditions or optimism over the COVID-19 aid package, not to forget the Brexit deal and vaccine hopes, the US dollar had to bear the burden of all in 2020, making it the worst G10 currency during the previous year while taking rounds April 2018 low at last.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD flirts with 1.37 amid dollar weakness, despite covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, riding on an extension of late 2020's dollar decline. Sterling is shrugging off concerns of Brexit jitters and the increase in COVID-19 cases in the UK. PM Johnson is pressured to enact a new nationwide lockdown.
EUR/USD advances above 1.2250 as the greenback retreats
EUR/USD has kicked off 2021 by resuming its gains. Markets are concerned with the rapid spread of coronavirus and the slow deployment of vaccines. Final PMIs and US political ahead of Tuesday's Georgia runoffs are awaited.
Gold: Overbought RSI probes bulls at eight week tops above $1,900
Gold prices ease from the multi-day high as US dollar marks corrective pullback. The yellow metal jumped to its highest since November 09 during early trading hours before stepping back from $1,925.38.
Forex Today: New year, same dollar decline, covid headlines, US politics, Bitcoin's surge watched
The new year has begun with the dollar on the back foot and a cautious market mood. Investors are concerned about the fast spread of coronavirus and watching the slow deployment of vaccines.
US Dollar Index looks weak near 89.60
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the year on the negative footing and approaches the 2020 lows in the mid-89.00s.