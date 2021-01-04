Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD ends 2020 hovering near $1900, with a 22% gain

Gold is about to end the year with a bullish bias, testing the $1900 barrier, supported by a US dollar decline. It gained 22% over the year and hit a record high at $2075 back in August. It then pulled back, hitting levels under $1800.

The rally of XAU/USD from the November low near $1760 faces strong resistance at $1900. A break above could open the doors to more gain. The daily chart points to the upside in gold, but while below $1900, gains are seen as limited. A slide under $1875 would weaken the outlook.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles key resistance around $1,900 as bulls brace for 2021

Gold closed the books of 2020 with a bit over 30% yearly gains while taking rounds to $1,900. In doing so, the yellow metal extends recovery moves from November 30 to combat a falling resistance line from August 07, 2020. Although optimism surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, Brexit headlines and the US covid aid package favor the commodity buyers, via US dollar weakness, bulls catch a breather in search of fresh clues as virus count keep fears of weak economics on the table.

Be it the worsening virus conditions or optimism over the COVID-19 aid package, not to forget the Brexit deal and vaccine hopes, the US dollar had to bear the burden of all in 2020, making it the worst G10 currency during the previous year while taking rounds April 2018 low at last.

