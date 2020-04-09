Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD 1700 is the next logical target for the bulls

Gold Price Analysis: Next up USD 1700 per ounce as upside targets keep getting hit

Gold moved another wave higher even as stocks rallied today following the news that 6.606 million new jobless claims had been made over the last week. This is the 3rd week in a row the number has come higher than forecasts but the number was marginally lower than the 6.867 million last week. There was also the news that the Federal Reserve will add an additional action to provide up to USD 2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy they went on to say they will keep monitoring markets to see if more help is needed.

Gold advances in an Elliott corrective wave

Gold continues moving mostly bullish on Thursday fueled by the bearish pressure of the US Dollar Index, and the uncertainty risen by risk on economic growth raised by the virus.

The precious metal in its 2-day chart and log scale shows the advance that the price is developing since mid-December 2015 when the yellow metal found fresh buyers at $1,047.75 per ounce.

