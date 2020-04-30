Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD 100-HMA probes bulls above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

Gold Price Analysis: 100-HMA probes bulls above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

Gold prices, currently around $1,714, fail to remain strong after snapping the three-day losing streak the previous day. The reason could be the bullion’s confrontations to the 100-HMA during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the precious metal stays above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of it April 16-21 fall, which in turn pleases the buyers.

However, a sustained break of $1,714.50 level, comprising 100-HMA, will have to cross the weekly resistance line, near $1,725 before aiming $1,733.00. In a case the commodity manages to stay strong beyond $1,733, it’s run-up to challenge the multi-year high surrounding $1,748 can’t be ruled out.

Venezuela is asking the Bank of England to repatriate the nation's gold

Reuters has reported that "Venezuela is asking the Bank of England to sell part of the South American nation's gold reserves held in its coffers and send the proceeds to the United Nations to help with the country's coronavirus-fighting efforts."

For some background to the story, Reuters explained that "Venezuela for decades stored gold that makes up part of its central bank reserves in the vaults of foreign financial institutions including the Bank of England, which provides gold custodian services to many developing countries."

