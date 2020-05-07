Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD 10/21-day SMA guards pullback around $1,700

Gold Price Analysis: 10/21-day SMA guards pullback around $1,700

Having bounced off four-day low, Gold prices print 0.30% gains on a day while taking the bids to $1,690.44 on early Thursday. Even so, the yellow metal remains below a confluence of 10 and 21-day SMA, around $1,702/03 now.

Also likely to challenge the buyers is the falling trend line from April 14, currently near $1,725, a break of which enables buyers to aim for April month top near $1,748. Meanwhile, a joint of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside and monthly ascending trend line, close to $1,677, acts as the near-term key support.

Read more ...

Asia Gold: Gold retreats on lockdown easing narrative and USD gains

Gold retreated on the lockdown easing narrative and USD gains as markets are having difficulty getting traction above USD1,700/oz this week; trading has been more or less in sideways fashion so far this week, with a downwards lean.

Both US and European equity markets struggled for direction, also with a downward bent, but did not elicit much of a rise from gold investors which suggests the US dollar is successfully competing for haven flows. So, near-term gold may come in for some further pressure. But, with interest rates so low, there’s probably a limit to how far gold can fall – even in the case of an end to lockdowns.

Read more ...