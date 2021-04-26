Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD 1,800 might continue to cap ahead of FOMC on Wednesday [Video]

Gold seeks to pivot near trendline, bulls still in charge [Video]
The technical indicators reflect that the bulls remain in charge despite the latest negative correction. The red Tenkan-sen line keeps deviating above the blue Kijun-sen line, while the RSI, although weaker, holds comfortably above its 50 neutral mark. Likewise, the MACD has lost steam, but its upward direction is still intact within the positive area. Notably, the progressing bullish cross between the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) is adding to the trend reversal optimism triggered by the double bottom structure created near the 1,676 number. Read more...
Gold Price Forecast: $1,800 might continue to cap ahead of FOMC on Wednesday
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark and finally settled in the red for the second consecutive session on Friday. Upbeat US economic data was enough to push the US bond yields higher, which turned out to be a key factor that drove flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. The US Census Bureau reported that New Home Sales rose at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.021 million in March – the fastest pace since 2006. Adding to this, the IHS Markit revealed that the economic activity in the US private sector expanded at a record pace in April. This comes amid a generally positive tone around the equity markets that exerted some additional downward pressure on the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to underpin bullish bias on a break above $1,800
Gold failed to gather enough bullish momentum to break above $1,800. This week, key data releases from the US could trigger a breakout while key technical levels remain intact following last week’s action, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer briefs.
“Investors are likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated first-quarter GDP and inflation reading from the US on Thursday and Friday. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis’s first estimate is expected to show an expansion of 6.3% in the economic activity. A stronger-than-anticipated reading would provide a boost to the greenback and force XAU/USD to edge lower.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1775.77
|Today Daily Change
|-1.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1777.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1746.68
|Daily SMA50
|1747.35
|Daily SMA100
|1803.46
|Daily SMA200
|1857.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1796
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.02
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1779.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1786.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1766.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1755.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1740.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1792.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1807.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1818.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?