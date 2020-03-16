Gold Price News and Forecast: Will XAU/USD quotes continue to decrease?

Gold is trading below $1,500

The gold futures lost a stunning 4.63% on Friday following risk-on assets’ rebound. Yellow metal fell the lowest since late December. Earlier last week the market bounced off new medium-term high of $1,704.30. Two weeks ago the gold price collapsed to the local low of $1,564 despite an on going coronavirus scare. However, the gold price retraced all of the decline recently, as virus fears reappeared. Then on Thursday and Friday it has reversed sharply lower. Today gold is trading below $1,500. Read more...

Gold Technical Analysis: Will XAU/USD quotes continue to decrease?

On the daily timeframe, XAUUSD: D1 is declining and is closer now to the support line of the upward trend. It needs to be breached before the position opens. Now it is being corrected down from its maximum since December 2012. A number of indicators of technical analysis formed signals for a further decrease. We do not rule out a bearish movement if XAUUSD falls below its last minimum: 1545. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial stop loss is possible above the last upper fractal, the maximum since December 2012 and the Parabolic signal: 1705. After opening a pending order, the stop loss should be moved after the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal maximum. Thus, we change the potential profit / loss ratio in our favor. After the transaction, more risk-averse traders can switch to a four-hour chart and set a stop loss, moving it in the direction of trend. If the price overcomes the stop level (1705) without activating the order (1545), it is recommended to delete the order: market sustains internal changes that have not been taken into account. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Finds some support near $1450 horizontal level, remains vulnerable

Gold extended last week's sharp retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some aggressive selling for the fifth consecutive session on the first day of a new trading week.

A sustained break below the very important 200-day SMA, near the key $1500 psychological mark, was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and aggravated the selling pressure.

The commodity nosedived to over one-month lows and is currently placed near an important congestion zone, around the $1450 region, tested in November and December 2019.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on short-term charts are already flashing slightly oversold conditions and warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. Read more...