Gold Price News and Forecast: Will XAU/USD quotes continue to decrease?

Gold is trading below $1,500
The gold futures lost a stunning 4.63% on Friday following risk-on assets’ rebound. Yellow metal fell the lowest since late December. Earlier last week the market bounced off new medium-term high of $1,704.30. Two weeks ago the gold price collapsed to the local low of $1,564 despite an on going coronavirus scare. However, the gold price retraced all of the decline recently, as virus fears reappeared. Then on Thursday and Friday it has reversed sharply lower. Today gold is trading below $1,500. Read more...
Gold Technical Analysis: Will XAU/USD quotes continue to decrease?
On the daily timeframe, XAUUSD: D1 is declining and is closer now to the support line of the upward trend. It needs to be breached before the position opens. Now it is being corrected down from its maximum since December 2012. A number of indicators of technical analysis formed signals for a further decrease. We do not rule out a bearish movement if XAUUSD falls below its last minimum: 1545. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial stop loss is possible above the last upper fractal, the maximum since December 2012 and the Parabolic signal: 1705. After opening a pending order, the stop loss should be moved after the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal maximum. Thus, we change the potential profit / loss ratio in our favor. After the transaction, more risk-averse traders can switch to a four-hour chart and set a stop loss, moving it in the direction of trend. If the price overcomes the stop level (1705) without activating the order (1545), it is recommended to delete the order: market sustains internal changes that have not been taken into account. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Finds some support near $1450 horizontal level, remains vulnerable
Gold extended last week's sharp retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some aggressive selling for the fifth consecutive session on the first day of a new trading week.
A sustained break below the very important 200-day SMA, near the key $1500 psychological mark, was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and aggravated the selling pressure.
The commodity nosedived to over one-month lows and is currently placed near an important congestion zone, around the $1450 region, tested in November and December 2019.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on short-term charts are already flashing slightly oversold conditions and warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. Read more...
EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand
EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.11 after stocks are falling and stocks are in demand. The move comes despite the Fed's rate cut to 0% and massive QE. Investors are flocking to the greenback amid the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD trades around 1.23 in choppy trading
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23 as the safety of the dollar is sought amid a massive sell-off on Wall Street related to the coronavirus crisis. Volatility is high.
Breaking: S&P 500 hits level-one circuit breaker with 7% loss
Minutes after Wall Street's opening bell, the S&P 500 erased 7% to trigger the level-one circuit breaker. Trading is now halted for 15 minutes. In case the S&P 500 falls 13% below Friday's closing level, the level-two circuit breaker will be triggered for another stoppage of trading for 15 minutes.
WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.