Gold Price News and Forecast: US Dollar Index breaks above 97.50 after GDP data

Gold stages modest rebound to $1480 area

The XAU/USD pair erased its daily losses in the last hour and turned positive on the day near $1480. However, the broad-based USD strength in the early American trading hours suggests that the pair could struggle to continue to push higher. As of writing, the pair was up 0.08% on the day at $1480.20.

Gold retreats from 1-week tops, trades with modest losses

Gold edged lower through the early European session on the last trading day of the week and retreated further from one-week high tops, levels just above $1480 region, set on Thursday.

