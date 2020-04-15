Gold Price News and Forecast: Trendline support stands exposed as pullback gathers traction

Gold Price Analysis: Trendline support stands exposed as pullback gathers traction

Gold is extending the overnight pullback from 7.5-year highs and risks falling to the support of the trendline connecting from March 19 and April 9 lows.

The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,722 per ounce, representing a 0.35% loss on the day, having hit a high of $1,748 on Tuesday. That level was last seen in November 2012.

Gold Remains Biased To The Upside

GOLD faces risk of price gain as it retains its upside pressure. On the upside, resistance resides at the 1,740.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,750.00 level. A break below here will aim at 1,760.00.

On the downside, support sits at the 1,710.00 level where a break will turn focus to the 1,700.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move decline towards the 1,690.00 level.

