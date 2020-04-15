Gold Price News and Forecast: Trendline support stands exposed as pullback gathers traction

Gold Price Analysis: Trendline support stands exposed as pullback gathers traction
Gold is extending the overnight pullback from 7.5-year highs and risks falling to the support of the trendline connecting from March 19 and April 9 lows.
The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,722 per ounce, representing a 0.35% loss on the day, having hit a high of $1,748 on Tuesday. That level was last seen in November 2012.
Gold Remains Biased To The Upside
GOLD faces risk of price gain as it retains its upside pressure. On the upside, resistance resides at the 1,740.00 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1,750.00 level. A break below here will aim at 1,760.00.
On the downside, support sits at the 1,710.00 level where a break will turn focus to the 1,700.00 level. Further down, a cut through here will open the door for a move decline towards the 1,690.00 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests support at 0.64 amid conflicting signals on 4H chart
AUD/USD is feeling the pull of gravity on weak data and amid losses in US stock futures. The 4-hour chart shows a bullish crossover of averages and a bearish indicator divergence.
USD/JPY on the back foot above 107.00 amid risk-off
USD/JPY defies the pullback on Tokyo open while marking 0.10% loss to 107.10 amid the early Wednesday’s trading session. The recent change in the risk-tone seems to have weighed on the yen pair
US Retail Sales March Preview: Can consumers stare down unemployment?
American consumption is thought to have fallen off a cliff in March as unemployment soared with government ordered shutdowns and the closure of many stores in about half the country. Monthly retail sales are expected to decline by 8% and purchases excluding automobiles to drop 4.8%.
Gold: Trendline support stands exposed as pullback gathers traction
Gold is extending the overnight pullback from 7.5-year highs and risks falling to the support of the trendline connecting from March 19 and April 9 lows. The spot is down more than $25 from Tuesday's 7.5-year high.
WTI remains on the offer after rejection at $20.80
WTI trades in the red and risks falling under $20. Saudi Arabia has cut its selling price for Asian customers. API inventory report released Tuesday showed extent of demand destruction due to virus outbreak.