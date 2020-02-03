Gold Price News and Forecast: The level to beat for XAU/USD bears is the 1570 support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bull-run exhausted in the medium term

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After fading the 1600 mark earlier in January, the metal has been trading in a bear flag in the second part of January.

Gold Daily News - financial markets still looking at the China virus crisis developments

The gold futures contract lost0.08% on Friday, as it fluctuated following the Thursday’s post-FOMC Statement release advance of 1.20%. The market went sideways despite the intensifying China virus crisis on Friday. However, it reached the new local high of $1,595.50 before giving back gains. The market remained below the resistance level of $1,600-1,615, marked by January 8 medium-term high of $1,613.30.

