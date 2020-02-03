Gold Price News and Forecast: The level to beat for XAU/USD bears is the 1570 support

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bull-run exhausted in the medium term

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After fading the 1600 mark earlier in January, the metal has been trading in a bear flag in the second part of January.

Gold Daily News - financial markets still looking at the China virus crisis developments

The gold futures contract lost0.08% on Friday, as it fluctuated following the Thursday’s post-FOMC Statement release advance of 1.20%. The market went sideways despite the intensifying China virus crisis on Friday. However, it reached the new local high of $1,595.50 before giving back gains. The market remained below the resistance level of $1,600-1,615, marked by January 8 medium-term high of $1,613.30.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1576.92
Today Daily Change -9.91
Today Daily Change % -0.62
Today daily open 1586.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1563.9
Daily SMA50 1515.69
Daily SMA100 1502.96
Daily SMA200 1451.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1589.79
Previous Daily Low 1571
Previous Weekly High 1589.79
Previous Weekly Low 1563.46
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1582.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1578.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 1575.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 1563.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 1556.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 1594.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 1601.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 1612.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

