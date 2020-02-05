Gold Price News and Forecast: The level to beat for bears at XAU/USD is the 1550 support

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable, trades sub-$1560/oz

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag weakening the outlook of XAU/USD in the medium term.

Commodity Report: Gold Price Forecast: February 2020 [Video]

Gold rose 0.2% on Wednesday on bargain hunting, reversing course from a 2-week low touched earlier, as investors latched on to the metal's overall uptrend off the back of lingering uncertainties regarding the fast-spreading coronavirus.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1556.22
Today Daily Change 1.00
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1555.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1563.6
Daily SMA50 1519.97
Daily SMA100 1504.28
Daily SMA200 1454.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1579.67
Previous Daily Low 1549.12
Previous Weekly High 1589.79
Previous Weekly Low 1563.46
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1560.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1568
Daily Pivot Point S1 1543
Daily Pivot Point S2 1530.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 1512.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 1573.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 1591.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 1604.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

