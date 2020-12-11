Gold Price News and Forecast: The $1850 hurdle is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls

Gold Price Forecast: Key $1850 hurdle to limit XAU/USD bulls amid US stimulus deadlock

Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed technical selling at the long-held support now resistance of $1850 on Thursday, finishing the day with modest losses at around $1835. Expectations of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and no signs of additional fiscal stimulus in the near-term kept the bearish pressure intact on gold. However, broad-based US dollar weakness amid the vaccine optimism and weak US jobs data capped the downside in the metal.

So far this Friday, gold is treading water within the familiar range amid mixed markets, as the Brexit and US stimulus deadlock offset the optimism over the covid vaccine progress. The US FDA voted overwhelmingly to recommend the emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine, although the authorization will take place in the coming days. Meanwhile, the persistent growth in the COVID-19 cases globally remains a cause for the market's concern ahead of the US PPI and Michigan Consumer Sentiment data. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: The $1850 hurdle is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls

On Friday, the key $1850 barrier is set to limit XAU/USD bulls amid US stimulus deadlock.

Brexit and US stimulus deadlock offset the optimism over the covid vaccine progress. The US FDA voted overwhelmingly to recommend the emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine, although the authorization will take place in the coming days. Meanwhile, the persistent growth in the COVID-19 cases globally remains a cause for the market's concern ahead of the US PPI and Michigan Consumer Sentiment data.

Forex Today: Gold hit by fading US stimulus hopes, dollar declines on vaccine progress, Brexit eyed

The US dollar remains under pressure despite drops a mixed market mood. The fading chances of a US stimulus and Brexit deals are somewhat weighing on markets, with gold retreating. On the other hand, commodity currencies extend their gains, led by the jump in oil prices. US consumer sentiment is eyed.

US stimulus: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel gave a cold response to a new proposal by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and a bipartisan bill, diminishing the chances of a deal. The move comes despite a leap in jobless claims to 853,000. Talks in Washington continue ahead of the holidays. Read more...