Gold Price News and Forecast: On a slippery ground below $1550 as trade sentiment stays positive

Gold Technical Analysis: Break of September top makes $1535 in sight

Gold remains under pressure while trading around $1,551 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The yellow metal recently slipped below September month high, following its U-turn from $1,600 on Wednesday, which in-turn signal further declines to the next key support established during late-September.

As a result, sellers will now keep eyes on September 24/25 tops near $1,535 ahead of targeting the November month peak, at $1,515.38. However, a 10-day SMA level of $1,542.77 and October month high close to $1,519 can offer additional rest-points to watch.

Gold: On a slippery ground below $1550 as trade sentiment stays positive

Gold prices extend declines below $1,550, at $1,548.55 currently, during the early Friday. The yellow metal has been under pressure off-late, mainly due to the de-escalation of odds favoring the US-Iran war. Also contributing to the Bullion’s weakness is the strong US dollar.

In addition to the US lawmakers’ efforts to tame the President Donald Trump’s power to attack Iran, Tehran’s readiness to cooperate in an investigation concerning Ukrainian flight cash also limit expectations of the US-Iran war. Further, mild optimism in the words of Fed’s Robert Kaplan and Need Kashkari seems to add to the market’s risk-on.

