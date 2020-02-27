Gold Price News and Forecast: Is XAU/USD set to skyrocket again?

Gold Analysis: Could soon surge
After touching the 1,625.00 level for a second time on Wednesday, on Thursday, the commodity returned to trade near the 1,650.00 mark.
In regards to the near term future, the metal was expected to end trading in this week's range and surge, as on Thursday, the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average was broken. In addition, the 200-hour SMA had reached the 1,625.00 level, removing a part of the overbought pressure. Read more...
Is Gold Set to Skyrocket Again?
XAU/USD skyrocketed last week, with the rally extending into the Asian morning Monday. However, the precious metal hit resistance at 1689 and then it started correcting lower and eventually hit support yesterday, at around 1626. Today it rebounded somewhat again. Overall, gold is trading above an upside support line drawn from the low of the 21st of May, while since December 12th, it has been showing respect to another shorter and steeper upside line. All this, combined with the fact that the price is also trading above all of our moving averages on the 4-hour chart, keeps the near-term outlook positive.
Further recovery and a break above the 1658 zone may signal that the recent corrective setback is over and may set the stage for advances towards the 1689 zone again. The bulls may decide to take another break near that zone, thereby allowing another corrective retreat. However, if the bulls take charge from above 1658, they may also decide to drive the metal above 1689, into territories last seen in January 2013. They could then aim for the 1725 zone, defined as a resistance by the high of the second week of December 2012. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Gravestone Doji on D1 questions the bulls
Gold prices take the bids near $1,645 during the initial hours of Asian trading on Friday. In doing so, the pair challenges the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation that raises hopes of a pullback until defied. Also challenging the bulls are overbought conditions of RSI.
That said, the buyers should look for entry only beyond $1,661 as it will defy the bearish candlestick on the daily (D1) chart.
Following that, the bullion can take aim at the recent highs near $1,690 and $1,697 numbers to the north before targeting the $1,700 round-figures. Read more...
