Gold edges higher to $1480 region amid reviving safe-haven demand

Gold lacked any firm near-term directional bias and remained confined well within this week's narrow trading band below the $1480 region.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the precious metal and led to a subdued/range-bound price action for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. Traders refrained from placing any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines and wait for a fresh catalyst before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. Read more...

Gold’s Appeal Now That Two Key Uncertainties for Global Economy Are Gone

China and the U.S. have reached a preliminary agreement, which softens their trade war, while the landslide victory of the Conservative Party in the UK parliamentary elections clears the path to Brexit. Given that downside risks for the global economy are now significantly lower, how much do investors still need gold? On Thursday, the British people voted in another snap parliamentary election (the third such since 2015) called by Boris Johnson in October due to increasing parliamentary deadlock over Brexit. The Conservative Party won a landslide victory. Read more...

Gold pays a little heed to trade/Brexit headlines amid USD recovery

Gold prices remain on the back foot for one more day while flashing $1,475.50 as a quote during Wednesday’s Asian session. The safe-haven metal failed to benefit from the market’s risk-off the previous day as the US Dollar (USD) recovered heavily on upbeat data, Fedspeak.

The phase-one deal failed to tame the US-China trade stalemate as markets fear the continuation of differences between the world’s two largest economies. About this, Fitch recently said that phase one US-China trade deal alone unlikely to eliminate uncertainty given prolonged phase two negotiations on structural issues. Read more...