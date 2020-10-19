Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold upside attempts capped after China's GDP miss

Gold: Daily close below $1,875 to cause another leg lower

Gold (XAU/USD) looks poised to retreat toward $1,875 as safe-haven flows provide a stronger boost to USD than the yellow metal, FXStreet's Eren Sengezer reports.

Key quotes: "With US stimulus talks coming to a halt and Brexit negotiations set to continue for a few more weeks, coronavirus headlines, especially from Europe, are likely to impact risk sentiment next week and USD could continue to capitalize on flight-to-safety."

"On the downside, the initial support aligns at $1,895 (20-day SMA) ahead of the key support that seems to have formed at $1,875 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of June-August uptrend/100-day SMA). A daily close below that level could open the door for further losses toward $1,848 (September 28 low)." Read Moor...

Gold: Upside attempts capped after China's GDP miss

Gold (XAU/USD) is on the rise, trading above the $1,900 level it has been battling in recent weeks, but the yellow metal's upside scope is limited after China Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) disappointed the market, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "Gold looks to extend its month-long range play between $1850-$1950, as the broader market sentiment and the dollar dynamics will continue to play out.

"Sellers continue to lurk above $1900, especially after the Chinese Q3 GDP miss disappointed market and put a fresh bid under the dollar. China's annualized Q3 GDP arrived at 4.9% vs. +5.2 expectations and +3.2% last. The downbeat data negated the optimism over a new US fiscal relief aid and virus vaccines." Read Moor...

Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.

The precious metal managed to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week and has now reversed the previous day's negative move. A mildly softer tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.

This comes on the back of an uncertain US political situation, which further benefitted the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status. However, a combination of factors might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the XAU/USD, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets. Read Moor...