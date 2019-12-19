Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold traders stay cautious ahead of US President Trump’s impeachment voting

Gold Technical Analysis: Doji on D1, trading above 21-day EMA keep buyers hopeful

Gold prices pause the previous two-day declines while taking the bids to $1477.80 during early Thursday. The safe-haven metal trades successfully beyond 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) wherein Wednesday’s bullish Doji formation on the daily chart indicates further recovery.

Even so, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of late-September to early-November fall, at $1,480, seems to limit the bullion’s immediate upside.

Gold traders stay cautious ahead of US President Trump’s impeachment voting

With the global traders awaiting results of the key events/data, Gold prices seesaw near $1,475 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday.

Among the top-tier events, the US House of Representatives’ voting to impeach President Donald Trump will be crucial. The house is scheduled to hold two voting sessions for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, as far as the meddling in Turkish politics is concerned.

