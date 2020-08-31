Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold to test $2000 on a daily close above $1970

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls again battle 21-day SMA around $1,970

Gold prices ease to $1,968.50, up 0.28% on a day, as traders in Europe gather for Monday's bell. In doing so, the bullion steps back from 21-day SMA despite keeping Friday's upside break of a descending trend line from August 07.

With the third pullback from the key SMA joining the bearish MACD, odds of the yellow metal's drop to the short-term support line, previous resistance, around $1,939, become high. Though, an ascending trend line from July 17, at $1,913 now, could restrict the bullion's further weakness. Read more...

Gold to test $2000 on a daily close above $1970

Gold (XAU/USD) builds on Friday's 1.20% rally and trades near the highest levels in two weeks as the dollar remains less preferred. A close above the 21-DMA at $1970 is needed for additional gains, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "The path of least resistance appears to the upside for the yellow metal, as the US dollar remains less favored against its major competitors, in the wake of the record-breaking rally in the US stocks that contributes to the upbeat market mood. Further, uncertainty about the US fiscal stimulus and rising election risks continue to bode well for gold." Read more...

Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1955-54 region in the last hour.

The commodity failed to capitalize on Friday's goodish intraday positive move and witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone. The upbeat market mood – as depicted by strong gains in the equity markets – was seen as one of the key factors weighing on the precious metal's safe-haven status.

The global risk sentiment got a strong lift on the first day of a new trading week following the release of better-than-expected Chinese Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for August. The data raised expectations of a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and boosted investors' confidence. Read more...