Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold to test $2000 on a daily close above $1970

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls again battle 21-day SMA around $1,970
Gold prices ease to $1,968.50, up 0.28% on a day, as traders in Europe gather for Monday's bell. In doing so, the bullion steps back from 21-day SMA despite keeping Friday's upside break of a descending trend line from August 07.
With the third pullback from the key SMA joining the bearish MACD, odds of the yellow metal's drop to the short-term support line, previous resistance, around $1,939, become high. Though, an ascending trend line from July 17, at $1,913 now, could restrict the bullion's further weakness. Read more...
Gold to test $2000 on a daily close above $1970
Gold (XAU/USD) builds on Friday's 1.20% rally and trades near the highest levels in two weeks as the dollar remains less preferred. A close above the 21-DMA at $1970 is needed for additional gains, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.
Key quotes: "The path of least resistance appears to the upside for the yellow metal, as the US dollar remains less favored against its major competitors, in the wake of the record-breaking rally in the US stocks that contributes to the upbeat market mood. Further, uncertainty about the US fiscal stimulus and rising election risks continue to bode well for gold." Read more...
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1955-54 region in the last hour.
The commodity failed to capitalize on Friday's goodish intraday positive move and witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone. The upbeat market mood – as depicted by strong gains in the equity markets – was seen as one of the key factors weighing on the precious metal's safe-haven status.
The global risk sentiment got a strong lift on the first day of a new trading week following the release of better-than-expected Chinese Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for August. The data raised expectations of a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and boosted investors' confidence. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1965.03
|Today Daily Change
|1.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1963.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1969.78
|Daily SMA50
|1884.74
|Daily SMA100
|1800.8
|Daily SMA200
|1678.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1973.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1923.25
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1954.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1942.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1933.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1902.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1882.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1983.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2004.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2034.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
