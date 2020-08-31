Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold to test $2000 on a daily close above $1970

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls again battle 21-day SMA around $1,970

Gold prices ease to $1,968.50, up 0.28% on a day, as traders in Europe gather for Monday's bell. In doing so, the bullion steps back from 21-day SMA despite keeping Friday's upside break of a descending trend line from August 07.

With the third pullback from the key SMA joining the bearish MACD, odds of the yellow metal's drop to the short-term support line, previous resistance, around $1,939, become high. Though, an ascending trend line from July 17, at $1,913 now, could restrict the bullion's further weakness. Read more...

Gold to test $2000 on a daily close above $1970

Gold (XAU/USD) builds on Friday's 1.20% rally and trades near the highest levels in two weeks as the dollar remains less preferred. A close above the 21-DMA at $1970 is needed for additional gains, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "The path of least resistance appears to the upside for the yellow metal, as the US dollar remains less favored against its major competitors, in the wake of the record-breaking rally in the US stocks that contributes to the upbeat market mood. Further, uncertainty about the US fiscal stimulus and rising election risks continue to bode well for gold." Read more...

 

Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Monday and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1955-54 region in the last hour.

The commodity failed to capitalize on Friday's goodish intraday positive move and witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone. The upbeat market mood – as depicted by strong gains in the equity markets – was seen as one of the key factors weighing on the precious metal's safe-haven status.

The global risk sentiment got a strong lift on the first day of a new trading week following the release of better-than-expected Chinese Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for August. The data raised expectations of a strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and boosted investors' confidence. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1965.03
Today Daily Change 1.57
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1963.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1969.78
Daily SMA50 1884.74
Daily SMA100 1800.8
Daily SMA200 1678.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1973.96
Previous Daily Low 1923.25
Previous Weekly High 1976.79
Previous Weekly Low 1902.76
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1954.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1942.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1933.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 1902.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 1882.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 1983.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 2004.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 2034.57

 

EUR/USD trades closer to 1.1950 amid dollar weakness

EUR/USD trades closer to 1.1950 amid dollar weakness

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1950, closer to the highs. The Fed's dovish shift is weighing on the dollar. Preliminary German inflation figures missed expectations and remained below 0%. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries

GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries

GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses. 

GBP/USD News

Ether leads the crypto market

Ether leads the crypto market

ETH/USD above $400 returns the positive tone to the market. BTC/USD suffers from the $12400 level and does not join the bullish trend. Market sentiment remains too positive and weighs down the upside potential.

WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s

WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s

After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.

