Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold to reach $2,300 early next year – ANZ

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nears critical resistance at $1919

Gold (XAU/USD) has extended its break above the $1900 level after struggling below the latter for three straight sessions.

The underlying narrative for gold's move higher is the unabated bearish bias seen in the US dollar versus its main competitors, courtesy of the US stimulus expectations-driven risk-on mood.

While looking at the technical chart, gold is on the verge of a breakout on the daily sticks, with the recent strength likely to extend on closing above $1909 level on Friday, as explained here.

Gold to reach $2,300 early next year – ANZ

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to benefit from the reduced haven demand for the US dollar and strategists at ANZ Bank forecast the yellow metal reaching the $2,300 level at the beginning of 2021.

Key quotes: "Ample money supply, lower interest rates and macro uncertainty should support gold investment."

"Physical demand is recovering, so we see the gold price reaching $2,300/oz early next year."

Gold: Bullish breakout on a close above $1909

Gold (XAU/USD) extends its bullish momentum into a third straight day on Friday, finally breaking through the $1900 mark, as the yellow metal's bias has shifted from bearish to bullish technically. Furthermore, the US dollar is dumping amid stimulus hopes which benefit stocks and gold while Trump's improving health condition also boosts sentiment, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "The main catalyst behind gold's rally remains the persistent downward pressure on the safe-haven US dollar, as the stimulus hopes continue to underpin the investors' sentiment alongside the global stocks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin restarted the stimulus talks Thursday after President Donald Trump rejected Pelosi's $2,4 trillion stimulus offer late Tuesday."