Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold stays below 50-DMA despite recent challenges to risk tone

Gold stays below 50-DMA despite recent challenges to risk tone

Gold remains under pressure while trading around $1,475 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Bullion earlier benefited from the US Dollar (USD) weakness but fails to respond to the latest risk-off moves.

Chinese media is once again playing its role of doubting any strong trade relations between the US and China whereas news from UK politics raises fears of hard Brexit. Elsewhere, Moody’s negative outlook for 2020 global manufacturing precedes the latest doubts over China’s steel production as conveyed by the Fitch.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1476.4 Today Daily Change -0.04 Today Daily Change % -0.00 Today daily open 1476.44 Trends Daily SMA20 1467.03 Daily SMA50 1479.11 Daily SMA100 1490.25 Daily SMA200 1410.45 Levels Previous Daily High 1479.8 Previous Daily Low 1473.28 Previous Weekly High 1486.58 Previous Weekly Low 1458.82 Previous Monthly High 1515.38 Previous Monthly Low 1445.8 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1477.31 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1475.77 Daily Pivot Point S1 1473.22 Daily Pivot Point S2 1469.99 Daily Pivot Point S3 1466.7 Daily Pivot Point R1 1479.74 Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.03 Daily Pivot Point R3 1486.26

Gold and Silver Miners Outperforming the Metals

For the first time in a long time, gold and silver miners are outperforming the metal, generally a good signal for both. Starting November, on a daily chart, the XAU components started outperforming gold and silver.

A weekly chart shows these periods of overperformance and underperformance can last a long time. Recent action in the miners is encouraging as are the technical charts.

