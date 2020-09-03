Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold stable bond yields to weaken the yellow metal – HSBC

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears flirt with a short-term ascending trend-line support

Gold remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday and extended this week's retracement slide from the $1992 area. The downward momentum dragged the commodity to fresh weekly lows, with bears now eyeing a sustained breakthrough a near three-month-old ascending trend-line.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction and have just started drifting in the bearish territory on the daily chart. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakthrough the mentioned trend-line amid sustained buying around the greenback. Read more...

Gold: Stable bond yields to weaken the yellow metal – HSBC

Gold has had a cumulative gain of about 30% so far this year ignited by the pandemic but economists at HSBC believe the recent rally may be overdone. Yet, a further dip in US bond yields can sustain a modest rally in yellow metal.

Key quotes: "The ‘nuts and bolts' of Mr. Powell's speech were largely expected. However, he did not touch on what could have been much more gold bullish topics of monetary policy, such as asset purchases and yield curve control. We believe that the rally in gold last Friday (28 August) has been overdone and should bond yields stay firm, or USD selling abate, gold could weaken." Read more...

Gold hangs near weekly lows, just below $1935 level

Gold refreshed weekly lows during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling and quickly recovered a bit thereafter.

The precious metal extended this week's retracement slide from the $1992 area, or near two-week tops and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The downtick was sponsored by a bid tone surrounding the US dollar and the upbeat market mood.

The USD rebound from two-year lows was tied in part to Tuesday's upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which jumped to a nearly two-year high in August. Even Wednesday's weaker-than-expected US ADP report failed to hinder the greenback's ongoing recovery momentum. Read more...