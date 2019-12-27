Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold set to post biggest weekly gain since August, flag breakout on weekly

Gold consolidates gains to $1511 after a run-up to seven-week high

Gold prices take rounds to $1,511 amid the Asian session on Friday. The yellow metal has recently followed the foot-steps of a broad increase in the commodity basket while rising to the highest since November 04 on late-Thursday.

The run-up could be attributed to the USD weakness. Also increasing the bullion’s strength could be likely an extension of easy money policy in China and Japan.

Read more ...

Gold Technical Analysis: On track to post biggest weekly gain since August, flag breakout on weekly

Gold is currently trading at $1,512 per Oz, representing a 2.22% rise on Monday's opening price and is on track to post the biggest weekly gain since August.

The metal had rallied by 3.93 percent in the seven days to Aug. 11.

Read more ...