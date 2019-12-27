Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold set to post biggest weekly gain since August, flag breakout on weekly

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold consolidates gains to $1511 after a run-up to seven-week high

Gold prices take rounds to $1,511 amid the Asian session on Friday.  The yellow metal has recently followed the foot-steps of a broad increase in the commodity basket while rising to the highest since November 04 on late-Thursday.

The run-up could be attributed to the USD weakness. Also increasing the bullion’s strength could be likely an extension of easy money policy in China and Japan.

Gold Technical Analysis: On track to post biggest weekly gain since August, flag breakout on weekly

Gold is currently trading at $1,512 per Oz, representing a 2.22% rise on Monday's opening price and is on track to post the biggest weekly gain since August. 

The metal had rallied by 3.93 percent in the seven days to Aug. 11.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1512.84
Today Daily Change 1.64
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1511.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1477
Daily SMA50 1478.12
Daily SMA100 1492.55
Daily SMA200 1417.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1512.68
Previous Daily Low 1495.92
Previous Weekly High 1481.7
Previous Weekly Low 1470.7
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1506.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1502.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 1500.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 1489.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 1483.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 1517.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1523.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 1534.06

 

 

