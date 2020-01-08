Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold revisits sub-$1600 region as traders reassess the risks of US-Iran war

Gold refreshes multi-year top to cross $1600 amid calls of Iran attacks

Gold prices remain solid around $1,605, after a high of $1,605.65, during early Wednesday. The safe-haven recently benefited from the news from Iraq where the US facilities have been attacked by Iranian forces.

Multiple locations in Iraq, including the al Asad airbase that hosts US forces, are under attack by the Iranian forces. Bloomberg recently came out with the news mentioning that Iran has started operation “Martyr Soleimani” with several rockets being fired at Ayn al-Asad base in Iraq. The Middle East nation is taking revenge on the US killing of the key Quad force personnel during the late last-week.

Gold revisits sub-$1600 region as traders reassess the risks of US-Iran war

Gold prices retrace the early-day gains from $1,611.30 to $1,591 by the press time of the initial trading session on Wednesday. The yellow metal, often considered as a risk-safety, surged to the highest since April 2013 after Iran attacked the US airbases in Baghdad.

After the rush to risk-safety, which mainly fuelled Gold, traders are now reassessing the odds of the US-Iran war. The reason being the absence of any immediate response from the US except for the words that they will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region.

