Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold remains on track to test the August low of $1863

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears stay directed towards $1,900
Gold remains mildly heavy around $1,910, down 0.11% on a day, while heading into Tuesday's European session. The bullion slumped the most since August 19 the previous day after breaking a 1.5-month-old ascending trend line.
Although counter-trend traders tried to recover losses from $1,882 while reaching $1,920, failures to cross the previous support line keeps the bears hopeful.
Hence, gold sellers are currently targeting the $1,900 psychological magnet before the previous day's low of $1,882. Though, any further downside will have to respect August month's bottom surrounding $1,863, if not then the early-July tops near $1,818 will return to the charts. Read Moor...
Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark
Gold slipped below the $1900 mark during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and recovered a bit thereafter.
The precious metal failed to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound of around $30 from six-week lows and met with some fresh supply on Tuesday amid a stronger US dollar. Investors remain concerns that the second wave of coronavirus infection could lead to fresh lockdown measures and halt the current global economic recovery. This, in turn, continued benefitted the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and undermined the dollar-denominated commodity.
This coupled with some stability in the US equity futures further dented the precious metal's safe-haven status. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment was evident from a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the non-yielding yellow metal through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. Read Moor...
Gold remains on track to test the August low of $1863
Gold (XAU/USD) plummeted 3% and reached the lowest levels in six-week at $1882 on Monday. The yellow metal treads water above $1900 in Tuesday's trading so far, as the dollar bulls take a breather, digesting the release of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's prepared remarks ahead of his three-day Congressional testimony, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta briefs.
Key quotes: "Powell said that the Fed is committed to using all policy tools available to support the post-pandemic economic recovery. The sentiment on the global stocks will remain in focus for fresh impetus on gold. Should the risk-aversion deepen in the sessions ahead, the safe-haven dollar could see a fresh leg higher, weighing once again on the USD-denominated gold." Read Moor...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1907.08
|Today Daily Change
|-5.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1912.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1944.51
|Daily SMA50
|1937.25
|Daily SMA100
|1838.58
|Daily SMA200
|1716.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1955.66
|Previous Daily Low
|1882.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1910.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1927.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1877.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1843.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1804.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1951.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1990.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2024.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
