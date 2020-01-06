Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold rallies 2% to fresh highs in risk-off start to the week

Gold probes 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI

Following its early-day run-up to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold prices seesaw around $1,575 amid Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal is near to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its broad downpour from 2011 high to 2015 low, around $1,589.

However, overbought conditions of RSI are likely to challenge Aussie’s run-up, which if not respected can propel the quote to $1,600 mark. During the safe-haven’s further rise past-$1,600, March 2013 high near $1,616 will be in the spotlight.

Read more ...

Gold rallies 2% to fresh highs in risk-off start to the week

Gold os popping to fresh highs in a gap from $1551 to a high of $1587.93. The price of gold is elevated following a bid for safe-haven assets which are benefitting from tensions in the Middle East escalating due to last week's killing of a leading Iranian commander in a US airstrike in Iraq.

The US drone strike which killed Major General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force, the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said harsh revenge awaited the (US) “criminals”. while US President Donald Trump said over the weekend America is ready to strike 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if US assets are attacked.

Read more ...