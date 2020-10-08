Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold points south following a risk-on rally in stocks

Gold clings to modest gains around $1890 area, lacks follow-through

Gold traded with a positive bias through the first half of the trading action on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the $1900 mark.

The precious metal added to the previous day's modest recovery gains from over one-week lows, around the $1873 region and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, which tends to underpin the dollar-denominated commodity.

Apart from this, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal. However, the prevalent risk-on environment – as depicted by a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets – dented demand for safe-haven assets and capped the upside for the XAU/USD. Read Moor...

Gold points south following a risk-on rally in stocks

Gold looks vulnerable amid a risk-on rally in global stocks. However, US stimulus hopes are pressuring the dollar, which could cap gold's losses. Meanwhile, the technical set up points south ahead of the US Jobless Claims, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "The yellow metal benefited from broad-based US dollar weakness, spurred by the market optimism about a potential US stimulus and dovish FOMC minutes. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted readiness to an airline-support aid in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after President Donald Trump abandoned stimulus negotiations late Tuesday. However, the upside in the yieldless gold remained limited by the risk-on rally on Wall Street." Read Moor...

Gold Futures: Fiscal stimulus bill to provide a catalyst for bulls – Charles Schwab

After a rough August and September where the December gold contract (GCZ20) declined $240.00 or nearly 11.5%, prices seem to have found support near the $1850.00 at the end of September and have moved higher in the last 7 trading days. Currently, lawmakers are working toward a stimulus bill, which if passed may provide a catalyst for gold bulls.On a technical basis, the 2o-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). To technical traders, this can signal a bearish shift in momentum, as per Charles Schwab.

Key quotes: "Traders consider the passage of another round of stimulus to be bearish for the dollar and also inflationary, two bullish conditions for gold. As the dollar declines, it takes more dollars to buy the same amount of gold, and some see gold as a better store of value when inflation is on the rise. However, a lack of compromise may leave gold bulls waiting for another catalyst and prices may continue to languish." Read Moor...