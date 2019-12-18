Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold pays a little heed to trade/Brexit headlines amid USD recovery

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sidelined below $1480/oz
XAU/USD has been trading in an unusual tight trading range for the second consecutive day below the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
XAU/USD is stuck below the 1480/85 resistance zone while trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is advancing very slowly and bulls are likely waiting for a catalyst to break above the 1480/85 resistance zone. If the breakout has follow-through, the next resistances are seen at the 1494 and 1510 level. On the flip side, if bears fade 1480/85, the metal could drop towards the 1460/50 support zone.
Gold pays a little heed to trade/Brexit headlines amid USD recovery
Gold prices remain on the back foot for one more day while flashing $1,475.50 as a quote during Wednesday’s Asian session. The safe-haven metal failed to benefit from the market’s risk-off the previous day as the US Dollar (USD) recovered heavily on upbeat data, Fedspeak.
The phase-one deal failed to tame the US-China trade stalemate as markets fear the continuation of differences between the world’s two largest economies. About this, Fitch recently said that phase one US-China trade deal alone unlikely to eliminate uncertainty given prolonged phase two negotiations on structural issues. Further, US diplomats like Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have been praising the benefits of phase-one to the economy while giving credits to the US President Donald Trump.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1476.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1475.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1467.21
|Daily SMA50
|1478.51
|Daily SMA100
|1490.7
|Daily SMA200
|1411.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1480.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1474.29
|Previous Weekly High
|1486.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1458.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1476.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1478.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1473.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1470.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1467.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1479.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1485.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts a tepid recovery amid Brexit woes
The GBP/USD pair stalled its latest declines near 1.3070 region, now attempting a tepid bounce back around the 1.31 handle. The pound continues to remain under heavy selling pressure amid rising Hard Brexit fears.
AUD/USD: Probing trendline support, dovish RBA expectations hurt
AUD/USD is chipping away at key ascending trendline support. Dovish tone of RBA's minutes released Tuesday is likely hurting the AUD. The dovish tone of the minutes reinforced expectations for a 25 basis point rate cut in February.
USD/JPY back in the red after Tuesday’s Bearish spinning top
USD/JPY remains downbeat for the back to back the second day while declining below 109.50 amid the pre-European session on Wednesday. That said, the pair formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart during the previous day.
$10 billion wiped off as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple tumble
The pre-Christmas carnage continues to wreak havoc in the cryptocurrency space just at time investors expected some substantial upward action. For several years cryptos have started to seek ‘bottoms’ in November and ...
GBP/USD attempts a tepid recovery amid Brexit woes
The GBP/USD pair stalled its latest declines near 1.3070 region, now attempting a tepid bounce back around the 1.31 handle. The pound continues to remain under heavy selling pressure amid rising Hard Brexit fears.