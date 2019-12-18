Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold pays a little heed to trade/Brexit headlines amid USD recovery

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sidelined below $1480/oz

XAU/USD has been trading in an unusual tight trading range for the second consecutive day below the 1480 resistance and the 50-day simple moving averages (DMAs).

XAU/USD is stuck below the 1480/85 resistance zone while trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is advancing very slowly and bulls are likely waiting for a catalyst to break above the 1480/85 resistance zone. If the breakout has follow-through, the next resistances are seen at the 1494 and 1510 level. On the flip side, if bears fade 1480/85, the metal could drop towards the 1460/50 support zone.

Gold pays a little heed to trade/Brexit headlines amid USD recovery

Gold prices remain on the back foot for one more day while flashing $1,475.50 as a quote during Wednesday’s Asian session. The safe-haven metal failed to benefit from the market’s risk-off the previous day as the US Dollar (USD) recovered heavily on upbeat data, Fedspeak.

The phase-one deal failed to tame the US-China trade stalemate as markets fear the continuation of differences between the world’s two largest economies. About this, Fitch recently said that phase one US-China trade deal alone unlikely to eliminate uncertainty given prolonged phase two negotiations on structural issues. Further, US diplomats like Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have been praising the benefits of phase-one to the economy while giving credits to the US President Donald Trump.

