Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops

Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains. Read more...

Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-month tops and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1746-45 region.
The recent market worries about the second wave of coronavirus infections were further fueled by the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday reported a record increase in the number of new cases globally. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment and provided an early lift to the safe-haven precious metal. Read more...

 

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to hold above $1,750

The XAU/USD pair closed the previous week modestly higher and started the new week on a strong footing. After rising to its highest level since May 18th at $1,758 during the early trading hours of the European session, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at $1,748. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1760.78
Today Daily Change 16.64
Today Daily Change % 0.95
Today daily open 1744.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1720.89
Daily SMA50 1716.86
Daily SMA100 1658.2
Daily SMA200 1580.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1745.46
Previous Daily Low 1721.61
Previous Weekly High 1745.46
Previous Weekly Low 1704.28
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1736.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1730.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 1728.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 1713.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 1704.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 1752.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 1760.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 1776.38

 

 

