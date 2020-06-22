Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops

Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains. Read more...

Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-month tops and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1746-45 region.

The recent market worries about the second wave of coronavirus infections were further fueled by the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday reported a record increase in the number of new cases globally. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment and provided an early lift to the safe-haven precious metal. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to hold above $1,750

The XAU/USD pair closed the previous week modestly higher and started the new week on a strong footing. After rising to its highest level since May 18th at $1,758 during the early trading hours of the European session, the pair has gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at $1,748. Read more...