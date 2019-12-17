Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold is Pushing Higher

Gold: the market continues to sit patiently at a key crossroads

The battle for control continues on gold as the market continues to sit patiently at a key crossroads. We have been concerned by the overhead supply around $1480 which has limited the gains for several weeks now. However, the reaction to the US/China phase one agreement has been curious by its lack of selling pressure across gold. For months we have seen a series of lower highs and lower lows building up but for over a month now, the sellers have not cut through. Read more...

Gold is Pushing Higher

The Gold has been in slightly neutral to bullish trend. At this point upwards continuation is possible. 1475 zone might provide a bounce towards 1478 and 1482. However, a real uptrend will only be possible at the bullish 4h close above 1485. If we see a close above 1485 then the next target is 1490. Only below 1467, we might see 1460 retest. The pace is slow, but the price is grinding towards higher levels. Read more...

Gold consolidates in a range around $1475

Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band.

Despite last week's announcement that the phase one trade deal is completed, investors turned sceptic amid the lack of enthusiasm from China. The precious metal benefitted from concerns about future trade relations between the world's two largest economies and a possible re-escalation of the trade war.

