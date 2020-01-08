Gold rallies as Iran retaliates

Early morning news that Iran has attacked a US base in Iraq has sent equities lower and the usual safe haven plays, gold and the Japanese yen higher. Oil is little changed.

The US30 index has fallen the most in three months so far this morning after news of the Iran attack

The 55-day moving average, which has supported prices since October 10, has moved up to 27,887

The run-up to Friday’s non-farm payroll report begins with the release of the ADP employment change for December. It’s expected to jump to +160k from +67k in November. Fed’s Brainard is also scheduled to speak. Read more...

Gold is Going Further Up

The GOLD has formed a strong move up and after a 100 pip win I had yesterday on GOLD, I expect further continuation up.

CAMMACD.Sit is showing a potential for 1-2-3 pattern. Point 1 is a momentum move (trend), Point 2 is correctional, Point 3 will be impulse. If the price doesn't break the point 1 to the downside and makes a break above 2 1596 is the level to watch for a breakout up. Whatever happens both m15 and H1 are showing uptrend which is aligned with H4. If the price drops below the channel - 1570 then I will move to H1 and search for 1-2-3 patterns there. Target is 1609.22 with a potential for 1622. Read more...