Gold rallies as Iran retaliates
Early morning news that Iran has attacked a US base in Iraq has sent equities lower and the usual safe haven plays, gold and the Japanese yen higher. Oil is little changed.
- The US30 index has fallen the most in three months so far this morning after news of the Iran attack
- The 55-day moving average, which has supported prices since October 10, has moved up to 27,887
- The run-up to Friday’s non-farm payroll report begins with the release of the ADP employment change for December. It’s expected to jump to +160k from +67k in November. Fed’s Brainard is also scheduled to speak. Read more...
Gold is Going Further Up
The GOLD has formed a strong move up and after a 100 pip win I had yesterday on GOLD, I expect further continuation up.
CAMMACD.Sit is showing a potential for 1-2-3 pattern. Point 1 is a momentum move (trend), Point 2 is correctional, Point 3 will be impulse. If the price doesn't break the point 1 to the downside and makes a break above 2 1596 is the level to watch for a breakout up. Whatever happens both m15 and H1 are showing uptrend which is aligned with H4. If the price drops below the channel - 1570 then I will move to H1 and search for 1-2-3 patterns there. Target is 1609.22 with a potential for 1622. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1150 amid poor German data, Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 in the wake of disappointing German Factory Orders, which dropped 1.3%. Mid-East tensions remain high after Iran's strike against US bases in Iraq.
GBP/USD trading around 1.3150 as Brexit returns to the spotlight
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3150 as the UK parliament resumes its debates on the Brexit bill. The EU's Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet UK PM Johnson to discuss the next steps.
Oil prices won't last long at high levels, unless the US-Iran standoff delivers another shock
The killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has triggered a spike on oil prices and generated tensions throughout financial markets. Our chief analysts Yohay Elam, Joseph Trevisani and Valeria Bednarik analyze the situation.
Gold retreats from multi-year tops, steadies below $1600 mark
Gold trimmed a part of its early strong gains to near six-year tops and now seems to have stabilized below the $1600 round figure mark.
USD/JPY stalls recovery near 108.50 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation
USD/JPY stalls its recovery below 108.50, although it holds above 108.00 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation after no US casualties were reported in the attacks, and especially after US President Trump said 'All is well', in response to the attacks.