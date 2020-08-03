Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold further upside looks unlikely

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.

The intensifying coronavirus spread worldwide combined with the nervousness concerning US fiscal deadlock propped up the safe-haven demand for gold while the greenback stalled its recovery mode. Read more...

Gold Futures: Further upside looks unlikely

Investors trimmed their open interest positions in Gold futures markets for the second straight session on Friday, this time by around 26.1K contracts as per advanced data from CME Group. In the same line, volume shrunk for the third session in a row, now by nearly 23.5K contracts.

Gold: Rally might take a breather

Friday's positive price action in Gold was accompanied by declining open interest and volume, all indicative that the continuation of the upside could be under pressure. That said, some consolidation/correction is expected in the short-term horizon, therefore postponing the potential visit to the psychological $2,000 mark per ounce. Read more...

Forex Today: Gold nearing $2,000, dollar licking its wounds as the NFP countdown begins

Gold has taken another step toward $2,000 while the dollar is looking for a direction after recovering some of July's losses on Friday. August kicks off with the first hint toward the Non-Farm Payrolls, uncertainty about fiscal stimulus, tense Sino-American relations, and more.

XAU/USD is trading around $1,970 after making another move toward $2,000. The precious metal's retreat from the highs has been accompanied by a recovery in US ten-year bond yields, which are around 0.55%. Read more...