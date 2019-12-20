Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold eyes double-digit yearly gains

Gold consolidates recent gains amid mixed trade/Brexit headlines

Gold prices trade in a choppy range surrounding $1,479 during Friday’s Asian session. That said, the yellow metal posted first daily gains on the previous day mainly due to the weaker USD. It’s worth mentioning that the recently mixed trade/positive headlines seem to have capped the price recovery.

Even so, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of late-September to early-November fall, at $1,480, seems to limit the bullion’s immediate upside.

Gold eyes double-digit yearly gains

Gold looks set to post double-digit yearly gains, having hit six-year highs in September. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,478 per Oz, representing a 15 percent gain on a year-to-date basis.

That is the biggest yearly rise since 2010 when prices had rallied by 29.6 percent. Also, the metal had risen by 13.21 percent in 2017.

