Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold draws bids as US yields drop

Gold Technical Analysis: Under pressure beyond short-term key support

Gold prices remain under pressure for the second consecutive day while taking rounds to $1,558 during the Asian session on Thursday. The Bullion dropped from the highest since early 2013 on Wednesday.

Considering the bearish signal from 12-bar MACD, prices are likely to remain soft. In doing so, a confluence of 50-bar SMA and an upward sloping trend line since December 20 around $1,542.80/1,543.30 can be the sellers’ first target.

Gold draws bids as US yields drop

Gold is looking to regain poise in Asia with US treasury yields flashing losses. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,560 per Oz, representing a 0.28% gain on the day, having hit a low of $1,552 during the overnight trade.

The uptick in the yellow metal could be associated with the softer treasury yields. At press time, the 10-year yield is trading at 1.86% – down 1.2 basis point on the day. Gold and yields usually move in opposite directions.

