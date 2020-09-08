Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold downside bias intact

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers still alive, with eyes on $1913 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) has caught a fresh bid-wave amid a broad-based US dollar retreat, as the market mood stays upbeat. Meanwhile, the renewed US-China tensions and falling Treasury yields collaborate with the bounce in the yellow metal.

However, it remains to be seen if the metal can sustain the pullback, as the dollar is likely to draw support from the dovish ECB expectations around the euro and rising Brexit concerns. Looking ahead, the sentiment on Wall Street will be key for the next direction in gold, as the US traders return from an extended weekend holiday. Read more...

Gold: Downside bias intact

Gold (XAU/USD) remained under pressure amid US holiday-led light trading and settled Monday around $1929, having formed lower highs for the fourth straight session. Technical set up remains in favor of the bears but US-China escalation could save the day for XAU bulls, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "Gold is likely to remain less preferred, as the US traders return after a long weekend. However, any escalation on the US-China front could offer temporary respite to the XAU bulls. According to the latest NY Times report, the US is considering a ban on cotton from China's Xinjiang province." Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops further and approaches $1,900/oz

The ounce troy of the precious metal is suffering another bout of dollar strength and is gradually grinding lower to the vicinity of the $1,900 mark on turnaround Tuesday.

In fact, the greenback is posting decent gains above the 93.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extending the rebound from last week's +2-year lows in the 91.80/75 band.

However, the omnipresent US-China trade effervescence coupled with rising cautiousness ahead of the ECB event (Thursday) and Brexit uncertainty could keep further pullbacks in Gold somewhat limited for the time being. Read more...