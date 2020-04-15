Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold consolidates gains above $1,700, nears seven-year high

Gold consolidates gains above $1,700, nears seven-year high
Gold prices witness a retracement from the seven-year high to $1,726 during the Asian session on Wednesday. While the upbeat comments from the US President Donald Trump might have been the reason for the bullion’s latest pullback, broad US dollar weakness and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could be considered as positive to the precious metal.
In his daily Coronavirus Task Force Briefings, US President Trump cited hopes for an early restart to some of the states while also expecting record run-up in stocks soon.
COMMODITY REPORT: Gold Price Forecast: April 2020
Gold has been on an incredible bull-run throughout April, with the precious metal surging to its highest level since October 2012.
On Tuesday, gold prices soared to eight-year highs – surpassing $1,740 an ounce. Gold is now up 35% from the same time a year ago. And this could just be the beginning.
As central banks across the world embark on the largest money printing program ever in history – this could inevitability lay the groundwork for gold prices to revisit the all-time high of $1,900 reached in autumn 2011.
