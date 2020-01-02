Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion

Gold heavy yet geopolitics dominate

Gold is a little weighted at this level, having started out 2020 crouching on the Sep. double tops. The yellow metal is trading at $1,518 at the time of writing having consolidated in a $1517/21 price range

The trade war will continue to be a mystery and a supportive factor for gold. For that reason, the precious metal has already produced the largest return in nearly a decade.

Gold Technical Analysis: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion

The prospects of gold witnessing short-term correction have increased over the last two weeks.

To start with, the yellow metal created an inverted hammer with a long upper wick on Dec. 31.

