Gold Price News and Forecast: Gold breaks above $1,800, new mutli-year high, next levels eyed

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls remain in control near multi-year tops, just above $1800 mark

Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Wednesday and climbed further beyond the $1800 mark, hitting fresh multi-year tops in the last hour.

Acceptance above the mentioned level might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. However, slightly overbought conditions on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive bullish traders. Read more...

Breaking: Gold breaks above $1,800, new mutli-year high, next levels eyed

Gold is trading above $1,800, highest since November 2011, topping its previous high of $1,797 which now serves as support.

The next levels to watch are $1,810 and $1,825. Further out, investors are eyeing $1,921– the 2011 peak – and $2,000. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Next four technical bullish targets after breaking $1,800– Confluence Detector

Gold has finally broken above $1,800 and continues its gradual journey higher, buoyed by central banks and coronavirus concerns. How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical charts?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the next upside target is $1,806, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2 hits the price. Soft resistance is at $1,812, which is where the PP one-day awaits. Read more...