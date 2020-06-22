Gold Price News and Forecast: Further upside on the cards

Gold Price Analysis: $1759 is the level to beat for the XAU bulls – Confluence Detector
Gold reached fresh monthly highs but once again failed to sustain at higher levels, thanks to the turnaround in the risk sentiment. Will the bulls fight back control?
As observed in the Technical Confluences Indicator, the precious metal stalled its recent rally just shy of the stiff resistance at $1,759, where the Bollinger Band one-hour Upper, Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1 and previous 1H high coincide. Read more...
Gold Futures: Further upside on the cards
Open interest in Gold futures markets rose for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, this time by around 23.7K contracts according to flash data from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, increased for the second straight session, now by almost 33.4K contracts. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fizzles upside momentum above $1,750
Gold prices portray 0.50% gains while trading around $1,752.60 ahead of the European session on Monday. The bullion refreshed the monthly high to $1,758.74 during the early-day but fails to extend the run-up amid risk reset.
Among the major catalysts that renewed the market's risk-tone sentiment, receding figures of the coronavirus (COVID-19) from mainland China and Beijing seems to offer a key boost to the market's mood. The reason is the previous pessimism backed by the surge in the statistics from the US, France and Germany, not to forget some parts of Asia. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1760.22
|Today Daily Change
|16.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.92
|Today daily open
|1744.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.89
|Daily SMA50
|1716.86
|Daily SMA100
|1658.2
|Daily SMA200
|1580.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1704.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1736.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1728.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1713.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1704.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1752.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1760.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.
GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
WTI: Reverses from weekly support line to pierce $40.00
WTI extends recovery moves from Friday low of $38.54. The black gold recently bounced off a one-week-old support line to please the bulls. Though, the monthly top near $40.60 acts as the tough nut to crack for buyers.