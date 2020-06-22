Gold Price News and Forecast: Further upside on the cards

Gold Price Analysis: $1759 is the level to beat for the XAU bulls – Confluence Detector

Gold reached fresh monthly highs but once again failed to sustain at higher levels, thanks to the turnaround in the risk sentiment. Will the bulls fight back control?

As observed in the Technical Confluences Indicator, the precious metal stalled its recent rally just shy of the stiff resistance at $1,759, where the Bollinger Band one-hour Upper, Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1 and previous 1H high coincide. Read more...

Gold Futures: Further upside on the cards

Open interest in Gold futures markets rose for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, this time by around 23.7K contracts according to flash data from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, increased for the second straight session, now by almost 33.4K contracts. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fizzles upside momentum above $1,750

Gold prices portray 0.50% gains while trading around $1,752.60 ahead of the European session on Monday. The bullion refreshed the monthly high to $1,758.74 during the early-day but fails to extend the run-up amid risk reset.

Among the major catalysts that renewed the market's risk-tone sentiment, receding figures of the coronavirus (COVID-19) from mainland China and Beijing seems to offer a key boost to the market's mood. The reason is the previous pessimism backed by the surge in the statistics from the US, France and Germany, not to forget some parts of Asia. Read more...