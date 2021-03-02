Gold Price News and Forecast: Difficult to ignore bearish trend in XAU/USD

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovers from multi-month lows, remains vulnerable

Gold managed to recover the early lost ground to fresh nine-month lows and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1727-28 region.

A softer risk tone –" as depicted by a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets –" was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. However, sustained US dollar buying kept a lid on any meaningful recovery for the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Difficult to ignore bearish trend in XAU/USD

It is challenging to make a case for gold in the rising Treasury yield environment. XAU/USD extended its downfall, changing hands at around $1,720 and strategists at OCBC Bank think the yellow metal may see further downside for now.

“Rising Treasury bond yields have perhaps hurt gold the most and it is now difficult to ignore gold’s bearishness.” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Technical chart suggests a make-or-break moment for XAU/USD

Gold (XAU/USD) remains under heavy selling pressure so far this Tuesday’s trading, as a four-day losing streak extends amid relentless demand for the US dollar across its main competitors. The yellow metal is at a critical juncture as FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes.

“The price of gold will remain at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics while the price action in the US Treasury yields will be also closely followed amid a lack of relevant US economic data. Markets could also resort to profit-taking after the recent sell-off.” Read more...